CHJFD ‘Hometown Heroes’

The Wilmington Chapter of Modern Woodmen of America honored the firefighters of the Clinton Highland Joint Fire District on Feb 4 as “Hometown Heroes” for 2021.

Financial Representative Dan Mayo said, “Modern Woodmen is pleased to be able to honor these great public servants for their hard work and courage in helping to protect our community. Living one block from the firehall, we know first-hand the work they do, the number of calls they get and how often they are out on runs. They have helped us personally when some needs arose. We are proud of these ‘Hometown Heroes’ and to honor them in this way.”

A specific recognition was given posthumously to Bob Norman and the Hometown Hero Certificate was inscribed with his name.

Bob, who recently passed away, was honored for his lifetime of service. He served as fire chief and was a founding member of the original District 6 and one of the four founding members of the original New Vienna EMS.

Bob and his wife, Ann have been active in the community serving in many capacities and members of the Mount Olive Church of Christ. With this recognition, Modern Woodmen will be donating $100.00 to the charity or non-profit of Ann’s choice.

Shown are, from left: Modern Woodmen representative Dan Mayo with Ann Norman and Chris Norman; and, back row, Tim Colonel, Kevin Garen, John Irwin, Alan Henderson, Dave Wiseman, Steve Huff, Brent Terrell, Ben Norman, Dustin Irwin, John Johnson, Bev Mayo, Jason Vance, Stacey Kelley and Linda Ruble.