New police chief named in Sabina

SABINA — The village’s new chief of police has extensive experience in Air Force law enforcement and with college campuses safety services, and has been police chief of a village in Licking County, Ohio.

Chief Daniel Hect joins the Sabina Police Department with 40 years in law enforcement. He began his career with the U.S. Air Force as a Law Enforcement Specialist on active duty, and later as a USAF Reserve Security Forces member, retiring from the Air Force in 2012.

In 1988, Hect was hired by the University of Southern California (USC) Department of Public Safety, and served as a Field Training Officer and as the training coordinator until 2014.

Hect has served as police chief at Denison University in Licking County, at Xavier University in Cincinnati, and for the Village of Hartford in Licking County. Licking County is immediately east of Franklin County.

A news release from Sabina Mayor James L. Mongold states that Hect is a dedicated public servant who has earned many accolades and accomplishments. Those include chief’s commendations from the USC Department of Public Safety, the Director of the Year from the National Association of Campus Police, Distinguished Service Awards, a Life Saving Award, and Chief’s Citations.

Chief Hect holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Phoenix, a Master of Arts degree from the University of Southern California, and a doctorate in education from Argosy University.

He has attended the FBI LEEDA Executive Leadership Course Class 103, and the Southern Police Institute Chief course, stated the release.

