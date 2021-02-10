Statehouse to host virtual tour featuring Ohio presidents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Statehouse is hosting a virtual tour on Friday featuring the state’s eight U.S. presidents.

The Facebook live event, scheduled for noon, will be hosted by the Statehouse Museum Education Center. It comes ahead of the federal President’s Day holiday, which is Monday.

The free tour will highlight interesting facts about each of the Ohio presidents, as well as discussing the mysteries and myths surrounding them.

The high number of White House occupants from Ohio has gained the state the nickname “Mother of Presidents.” Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft and Warren G. Harding were all Ohio-born. William Henry Harrison was born in Virginia, but lived in Ohio at the time of his election.