More sentenced inmunicipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 1, 2021 and Feb. 5, 2021:

• Austin Martin, 26, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a breaking and entering charge.

• Karmen Meadows, 31, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a breaking and entering charge.

• Timothy Klette, 46, two counts of drug instrument possession, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), assessed $270 court costs. Klette must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. Two counts of obstructing official business were dismissed.

• Elliott Biscardi, 19, of Lynchburg, littering, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Biscardi must commit no further offenses for two years, be monitored by non-reporting probation, and complete 16 hours of community service at the landfill.

• Michael Hieatt, 69, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The firearm was released back to Hieatt.

• Christopher Conger, 29, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of two counts of marijuana possession and one count of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Ashley Bell, 27, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kyle May, 37, of Blanchester, no fishing license, trespassing, fined $30, assessed $270 cour costs.

• Patricia Williams, 51, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• William Ray, 43, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Anderson Tomlin, 67, of Peebles, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Tomlin.

• Kegan Swank, 18, of Sabina, going 93 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Swank.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

