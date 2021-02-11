Throwback Thursday: You can bank on it

These are some highlights from the News Journal on February 10, 1968:

National headlines

• ‘Korean Settlement Hopes Rise Again’

“Seoul (AP) — Hopes rose again today for the release of the Pueblo crewmen with the conclusion of the fifth private meeting between U.S. and North Korean officials and the impending arrival of U.S. troubleshooter Cyrus Vance. North Korea has held the crewmen 17 days.”

• “Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller today pressed his effort to end the now politically entangled sanitation strike without a National Guard call-up” as 80,000 tons of piled-up garbage was being added to daily in New York City.

Locally

• Brownie Troop 413 met at East End School, including Lisa Giesbrecht, Patricia Bennet, Debbie Cutlip, Annette Van Hook, Kim Shook, Abigail Williams, Katy Quzzi, Rebecca Grooms, Amy Carey, Gayle Cowin, Virginia Graham and new Brownies Terri Applegate, Laurie Cooper, Beverly Flint, Yvette Goings, Angela Quzzi, Diana Harris, Donna Hughes, Tamara Humphrey, Carmen Jones, Jeannie McKinzie, Gayle Medley, Rhonda Neace, Pamela Reeves, Paula Rivera, Vicki Sanderson, Barbara Sanfrey, Nina Scott, Sherry Shively, Deborah Stanfield, Pamela Storer, Patricia Van Hook and Denise Watson.

• East Clinton FFA members met including Ed Eaton, Gregg Prickett, Gregg Woodruff, Chuck Brewer, Jim Routzahn, Dan Custis, Robert Fisher, Vic Bernard and Ron McMillan.

• Wilmington High School was within one game of clinching the South Central League crown defeating Washington Court House 59-51 as “5-11 scrapper” Gordie Rulon led the Hurricane with 19 points while “big John Petty” pulled down 28 rebounds along with 17 points. East Clinton fell to Xenia Woodrow Wilson 70-51 as the Astros were led by Ron Stauffer’s 19 points. Clinton-Massie fell 70-69 to Waynesville as Bob Williams had 20 points for the Falcons. Blanchester fell 46-45 to Springboro as Bruce Bogen had 15 points for the Wildcats.

National Bank & Trust Employees, circa 1970s. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.