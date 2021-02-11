CCHD announces next phone bank for COVID-19 vaccination scheduling of ages 65+

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will host its next phone bank to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments — for those individuals 65 and older — beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12 and ending at 10:30 a.m. (or until all slots are filled).

Clinton County residents may call 937-382-3829, option 0 (zero) for appointments for the week of Feb. 16.

Please note:

• Do not leave a message; they will be unable to return your call.

• If you do not reach a staff member, please hang up and call again.

• If you or your loved one is not age 65 and older, please do not call for an appointment.

• Vaccine supply will be even more limited over the next few weeks as vaccine is being diverted to vaccinate K-12 staff throughout the State of Ohio.

CCHD will be providing the Pfizer vaccine for these appointments, a 2-dose series given approximately 21 days apart.

If you are unable to get an appointment with the CCHD, visit Ohio’s Vaccine Provider webpage to find other vaccine providers at https://vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov .

Second doses for age 75+

Those individuals age 75 and older vaccinated with their 1st doses on either Jan. 28 or 29 by the CCHD will begin receiving calls from a representative from our office to remind you of your appointment date and time for your 2nd dose.

For more information, please visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict.

Scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations