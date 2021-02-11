Local Briefs: Info on several meetings; SRWW JFD report filed; students earn Findlay honors

BOE sets special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 for the purpose of certification and any other business that may come before the board. Note that this meeting will be held in place of the special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to the possibility of inclement weather.

The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Annex Community Room at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

SRWW JFD report filed

The 2020 Financial Report for SRWW Joint Fire District #2 has been completed and submitted to the state. It can be reviewed by contacting fiscal officer Bonnie Starcher at 937-584-2662.

The next regular meeting of the board will be 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Sabina Firehouse, 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina.

Locals earn Findlay honors

Area students on the University of Findlay dean’s list (3.5 & up GPA) include: Christopher Demler and Hazel Young of Wilmington; StefaniRae Brewer of Clarksville; and Gabrielle Woods of Sabina.

CCPA marketing meeting set

The Clinton County Port Authority Marketing Committee will hold a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Registration is required in advance at https://bit.ly/3d4kTXZ or visit the Port Authority web page at https://co.clinton.oh.us/events/9186/ .

CMHA board to meet

Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority regular board meeting is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 in the Community Room, 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. To be placed on the agenda, call Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749 by 5 p.m. Feb. 16.

Blan board time change

The upcoming Blanchester School Board meeting will take place at 5 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.