Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers

The Clinton Streamkeepers, a 501(c)(3) organization, will offer grant funds available from its Sture Fredrik Anliot Fund — “an endowed, restricted gift for the improvement of water quality in the Little Miami River and its tributaries in Clinton and Greene Counties of Ohio.”

Dr. Fred Anliot was a Professor of Biology at Wilmington College who studied the watershed extensively, authoring articles and the book “The Vascular Flora of Glen Helen, Clifton Gorge and John Bryan State Park”.

The grant funding is available for various amounts for projects related to water quality including, but not limited to: stream cleanups, monitoring, buffer strips, wetland restorations and other habitat work.

Organizations who may receive the grant can include, but are not limited to, civic groups, environmental organizations, nonprofits, schools or educational institutions, and watershed groups.

The grant application is due April 9, with grants being awarded around April 16. More information, including a downloadable application, is at http://bit.ly/ccrpcnews .

Please submit your application by the deadline to staff@clintoncountyrpc.org or mail to Clinton Streamkeepers c/o Clinton County Foundation, P.O. Box 831. Wilmington, OH 45177.

Any questions on the application and projects can be emailed to mgrant@erinet.com.

Anliot https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_Fred-Anliot.jpg Anliot