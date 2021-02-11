WPD reports: Numerous arrests, other incidents — most drug-related

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 11:31 p.m. on Feb. 6, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to stop at a red light around South South and East Truesdell Street. The report indicates drugs were involved. No further details were listed.

• At 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 6, police stopped a vehicle for failure to use a turn signal three times around West Sugartree and South South Street. The report indicated drugs were allegedly used.

• At 2:38 a.m. on Feb. 9, police responded to the gas station South South Street and seized a glass meth pipe and a dosage unit of amphetamines or meth.

• Police arrested a male subject with multiple active warrants at 9:06 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the 200 block of East Main Street. The report indicates the suspect was found in possession of a clear bag containing a crystal substance — possibly amphetamines or meth — and two needles.

• Police arrested a subject in relation to criminal damages incident at the 100 block of East Truesdell Street at 12:06 a.m. on Feb. 5. The suspect was found in possession of a syringe, according to the report. A door and window received $350 worth of damages, the report indicates.

• Police arrested a male subject on an active warrant at 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 3 around South Walnut and Doan Street. Police also discovered a clear crystal substance inside the suspect’s pocket. The report indicates it may have been amphetamines or meth.

• Police charged a male subject for alleged theft and aggravated menacing at 4:53 p.m. on Feb. 8. The incident took place at a North Spring Street residence. Two packages, valued at $22 in total, were stolen, according to the report. The suspect was also found in possession of a hypodermic syringe.

• At 5:10 a.m. on Feb. 6, police located a vehicle parked on the sidewalk at the 100 block of North Lincoln Street. The vehicle’s engine was still running and facing the wrong direction. The driving was found to be under the influence and in possession of narcotics. The report indicates two grams of suspected meth and a meth pipe were located. Police also took a sample for an O.V.I. test. No details were listed about the suspect.

• At 10:47 p.m. on Feb. 3, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to stop at a stop sign around Doan Street and Belmont Avenue. The report indicates the subject was driving under the influence of drugs. No further details were listed.

• Police charged a subject in relation to a hit-skip at the 300 block of East Main Street at 11:32 p.m. on Feb. 5. The driver was charged with an alleged O.V.I. after four cans of White Claw alcoholic seltzer were found.

• At 5:13 a.m. on Feb. 3, police began an investigation of an alleged assault and menacing that took place on East Truesdell Street.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

