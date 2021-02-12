Clinton-Massie’s Tony Morris chosen for national honor band

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie High School junior Tony Morris has been selected to march in the 2022 Rose Bowl Parade.

He auditioned for the prestigious Bands of America Honor Band. This honor marching band is comprised of 300 students from across the United States.

Morris plays the clarinet and is very involved in the band program at Clinton-Massie, said Clinton-Massie Middle and High School Band Director Christin McClain.

He’s been a member of the concert band, jazz band, the marching and pep bands, winter percussion, and also the winter guard.

Bands of America is an extension of “Music for All”, a nationwide organization supporting and fostering music throughout the country.

According to Music for All’s Rose Bowl brochure, “Music for All’s mission is to create, provide, and expand positively life-changing experiences through music for all. The splendor and excitement of the Rose Parade is an experience of a lifetime for student performers.

“The national Bands of America Honor Band gives students from every high school band program in the country the opportunity to audition for a performance spot in this unforgettable event with more than 300 members representing all 50 states,” the brochure says.

