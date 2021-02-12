Alzheimer’s, dementia virtual support group hosted monthly by Cape May

WILMINGTON — Ohio Living Cape May hosts an Alzheimer’s and dementia virtual support group 6-7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia can be heavy at times, so we want to help make your load a little lighter.

You’re invited to join Cape May on Zoom for this support group each month. At each meeting, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with others who are walking a similar road, and gain helpful information from their experienced staff.

To learn more, call Tom Dreyer at 937-382-2995 or email tdreyer@ohioliving.org .

