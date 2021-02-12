UMC Lenten lunches canceled

WILMINGTON — The annual Lenten lunches at the Wilmington United Methodist Church will not be served this year due to safety concerns for the public as well as for the church members who prepare the meals.

“We sincerely appreciate the community’s support for our lunches, and trust we can have them next year,” said a spokesperson.

Join CM meeting virtually

Due to recent additional regulations from the state, only a limited number of people can attend board meetings in-person. Any members of the public planning to attend the Clinton-Massie School Board meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday is asked to join it virtually, and the public participation portion will be offered as part of the virtual meeting.

The link is at http://bit.ly/3d4wxSM .