MHRB releases RFP for local business suicide prevention mini-grants

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRBWCC) is seeking proposals from local businesses and organizations interested in implementing suicide prevention and/or mental health promotion among employees and/or clients.

Grants of up to $2,500 per application will be awarded on a rolling basis through June 30.

“The COVID pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty and mental health concerns for many residents of Warren and Clinton Counties,” said Tommy Koopman, deputy director of wellness and prevention for the Board. “With businesses closing or operating at reduced hours or capabilities, and with family-related issues like child care and school added to that mix, people can find themselves feeling anxious or depressed for long periods of time.

“Businesses can use these grants to fund program ideas that promote suicide prevention and mental health concerns, whether related to COVID or not.”

The application materials can be found on the MHRBWCC website at mhrbwcc.org/about-us/mini-grants.

About MHRBWCC

MHRBWCC is the local board of mental health and addiction services for residents of Warren and Clinton Counties. It plans, funds, monitors, and evaluates services and programs provided by various agencies that care for residents living with mental health and addiction issues.

For more information, visit mhrbwcc.org.

