Clinton County Community Action staff and their Head Start children used their hearts and combined their skills to make and distribute 203 Valentine’s Day cards. They were made for Wilmington Nursing & Rehab, The Laurels, Continental Manor, and Autumn Years nursing facilities to let residents — as well as the Health Department staff and volunteers — know someone was thinking of them on Valentine’s Day.

