Winter weather warning for area

WILMINGTON — A winter storm warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service and the Clinton County EMA, the cold air in place over the Ohio Valley will see warm air aloft streaming in from the southwest. A weak area of low pressure embedded in the southwesterly flow aloft will spark an initial shot of snow of 2 to 3 inches beginning after midnight tonight and ending Monday morning.

After a brief lull Monday morning where light snow continues, rapidly accumulating snowfall will enter again from the south. Heavy snow will move northeast as surface low pressure crosses the Appalachians towards the Mid Atlantic region.

This second round will see rapid rates of accumulation overnight Monday before ending early Tuesday.

• What: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

• Where: Portions of east central and southeast Indiana, northeast and northern Kentucky and central, south central, southwest and west central Ohio.

• When: From 1 a.m. Monday to 1 p.m.Tuesday.

* Impacts: Hazardous travel conditions will severely impact commutes during this time.

If you must travel, have a fully-charged phone and keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln .

