CCHD vaccinations for ages 65+ postponed by weather again

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District will once again reschedule COVID-19 first-dose vaccinations for those age 65+ due to the impending winter weather storm.

Those individuals originally scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 9 that were then postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 16 will be rescheduled to a new date, time and location as follows:

• Those scheduled on those days at either 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. will now be scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

• Those scheduled on those days at either 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. will now be scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Only those individuals with previously scheduled appointments from these dates and times will be allowed access. No walk-ins will be admitted.

If you are unable to keep your to attend during this new date, time and location, please don’t worry. The CCHD will hold your vaccine slot for you for another time and just asks that you please contact the office at (937) 382-3829 to make them aware that you will be unable to attend.

The CCHD and the Clinton County Board of Health expresses gratitude to the Clinton County Fair Board for the use of their facility. The Expo Center is a larger venue that will accommodate more individuals at one time.

For more information, please visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict .

New date, times due to snowstorm(s)