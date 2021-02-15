Local Briefs: Annual reports for Vernon, Jefferson townships filed

Vernon Twp. report complete

The 2020 Annual Financial Report for the Vernon Township Board of Trustees is now complete and available for public review.

Reports may be viewed at the township office at 5126 SR 350 West, Clarksville during regularly scheduled meetings on the first and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Jefferson Twp. files report

The 2020 Annual Financial Report for Jefferson Township was recently submitted to the Auditor of State and is available at the office of the fiscal officer. If you would like a copy, please contact Donna P. Lansing, Fiscal Officer at 937-302-0339 or ccjefftwp@gmail.com.