ODOT update on roads, weather: A little less snow than expected — but freezing rain is freezing pavement

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 8, which includes Clinton County, have continued working today to treat and plow the state highway system for snow and ice.

The following is a rundown of what motorists can expect going into tonight:

More than 130 ODOT snowplow operators and mechanics will be working in 12-hour shifts in the district’s seven-county region throughout the duration of the storm.

A mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow is now forecasted during the later afternoon and early evening hours throughout much of the district, with mostly snow toward the north in Preble County.

Precipitation will change to all snow as the evening progresses, and heavy snowfall will likely occur during the late night hours. Visibility will be reduced, and periodic wind gusts of between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour may occur.

Total snow accumulations are anticipated to be lower due to the mix of sleet/freezing rain; however, pavement temperatures are below freezing, so precipitation will likely freeze on contact with the pavement.

Crews will be working throughout the evening and overnight to maintain routes to the best of their ability; however, snow accumulation and ice should be expected throughout the storm.

People are advised to avoid any unnecessary travel. Those who must be out should expect snow and ice conditions and plan their travels accordingly. They are also reminded to reduce their speed, maintain a safe following distance and allow for increased travel time.

ODOT District 8 includes Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Preble and Warren counties, where crews maintain more than 3,730 lane miles on the state and federal highway system outside municipalities.

