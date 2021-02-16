Continental Manor royalty

Every Valentine’s Day Continental Manor in Blanchester crowns a king and queen at its Royal Ball. Prior to the event every resident and staff member gets to cast a vote and this year’s winners are King Bruce Seaman and Queen Haney Burris. Activity Staff, Lisa Beach and Lynn Wall served up a meal fit for a king of pork roast, potatoes, carrots and biscuit, followed by mini cheesecakes for dessert. Each resident received a teddy bear, donated by Rebecca Waits, as well as several valentines sent from local Girl Scouts troops and others.

