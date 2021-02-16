The Latest Tuesday a.m.: Clinton County still at Level 2; crews working to clear slick roads

Following a day of snow, sleet, freezing rain, more snow and more freezing rain, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 8 continue working to clear the state highway system of snow and ice.

Clinton County is still in a Level 2 Snow Emergency, the EMA reported Tuesday morning. Roads are hazardous. Expect this to remain in effect for most of the day. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

While the northwest area of the district saw mostly snow, the remainder saw a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain, and combined with frigid temperatures, progress has been slow-going during the overnight.

Approaching the morning hours, more than 120 ODOT snowplow operators are working in the district’s seven-county region to plow and treat all state, federal and interstate routes.

Crews on primary roadways are working as quickly as possible to clear these for the early commute, and operations will continue until all roadways are clear.

Routes that are clear and wet may be icy and slick. Motorists are reminded to use additional caution and to expect snow and ice conditions, and they are reminded to reduce their speed, maintain a safe following distance and allow for additional travel time.

ODOT District 8 includes Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Preble and Warren counties, where crews maintain more than 3,730 lane miles on the state and federal highway system outside municipalities.

