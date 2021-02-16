Help for Clinton County residents

COVID-19 has impacted basically every household in some way. You may not have been diagnosed with the virus, but it has caused hardships for your household.

Clinton County Community Action Program has funds available to assist Clinton County residents whose households have been impacted in some form by COVID-19: If one or more household members qualified for unemployment during 2020-2021, experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19; or can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability which may include: past due utility or rent, unsafe or unhealthy living conditions or any other such risk.

If you or someone you know needs assistance in paying a mortgage, rent or any type of heating source or water/sewer/trash bill please contact the agency at 937-382-8365.