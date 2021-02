WILMINGTON — The grand total was 4.4 inches of sleet and snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, recorded at the Wilmington office of the National Weather Service.

There’s another chance of snow on Wednesday, and an even better chance of more snow accumulation on Thursday — as the Level 2 snow emergency continues on Tuesday.

All methods available were used to clear snow and frozen snow around Clinton County Tuesday, including these around Sugartree Street.

Tom Barr | News Journal