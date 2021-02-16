Blanchester blood drive is Feb. 25

BLANCHESTER — Be part of “Blood Donor Year” by supporting the Blanchester community blood drive 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St.

Registered donors get the “Team Donor” long-sleeve t-shirt, “Fight. Heal. Give” face mask, and free COVID-19 antibody testing. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Community Blood Center is calling 2021 “Blood Donor Year” because of the impact of COVID-19 restrictions and winter weather cancellations on blood collection. CBC challenges all who are able to donate at least three times in 2021.

The goal of the “Fight. Heal. Give” campaign is to encourage COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donations, especially from new donors. Learn more about donating CCP at www.GivingBlood.org and make an appointment at (937) 461-3220.

There is no deferral or delay in making a regular blood donation after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. CCP donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible to continue donating CCP. To confirm your eligibility email canidonate@givingblood.org or call (937) 461-3220.