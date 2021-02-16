Local Briefs: Area students earn Ohio University, Miami University honors; local meetings set

Locals earn OU diplomas
Local students earned degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2020 including:
• Wilmington: Amanda Martin, BS in Athletic Training; Gianluca Terrigno, MS in Athletic Administration
• Midland: Tara Center, BS in Nursing
• Clarksville: Laura Clutter, MS in Nursing
• New Vienna, Olivia Page, BS in Education
Students earn OU honors
Local students on the fall semester 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University include:
• Wilmington: Luke Whittamore, Sydney Sears, Hailey Stinchcomb, Katie Schroeder, Emma Geggie, Sophie Blessing, Kristina Regan, Stephanie Schneider, Anna Borton, Anna Garnai, Sophie Reed, Rhyann Green, Hannah Pridemore
• Sabina: Matt Fender, Stephanie Kesterson,
• Blanchester: Caroline Rhude, Hannah Barrett
• Clarksville: Loren Saunders
• Martinsville: Abby Bowman
Local Miami students honored
Miami University students ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 were named to the President’s List including:
• Wilmington: Connor Hendrickson, Kathryn Yurek, Mason Schwartz
• Blanchester: Steffany Grant, Stephanie Gerlach
Earning Dean’s List honors for MU students ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 include Hailey Schatzmann of Wilmington, Jenna Monhollen of Blanchester, and Peyton Scott of Lynchburg.
CAP sets meeting
Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public.
CC park board meets
Clinton County Park Board meeting will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at Clinton County Courthouse 3rd Floor Law Library.