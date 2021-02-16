Local Briefs: Area students earn Ohio University, Miami University honors; local meetings set

Locals earn OU diplomas

Local students earned degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2020 including:

• Wilmington: Amanda Martin, BS in Athletic Training; Gianluca Terrigno, MS in Athletic Administration

• Midland: Tara Center, BS in Nursing

• Clarksville: Laura Clutter, MS in Nursing

• New Vienna, Olivia Page, BS in Education

Students earn OU honors

Local students on the fall semester 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University include:

• Wilmington: Luke Whittamore, Sydney Sears, Hailey Stinchcomb, Katie Schroeder, Emma Geggie, Sophie Blessing, Kristina Regan, Stephanie Schneider, Anna Borton, Anna Garnai, Sophie Reed, Rhyann Green, Hannah Pridemore

• Sabina: Matt Fender, Stephanie Kesterson,

• Blanchester: Caroline Rhude, Hannah Barrett

• Clarksville: Loren Saunders

• Martinsville: Abby Bowman

Local Miami students honored

Miami University students ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 were named to the President’s List including:

• Wilmington: Connor Hendrickson, Kathryn Yurek, Mason Schwartz

• Blanchester: Steffany Grant, Stephanie Gerlach

Earning Dean’s List honors for MU students ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 include Hailey Schatzmann of Wilmington, Jenna Monhollen of Blanchester, and Peyton Scott of Lynchburg.

CAP sets meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public.

CC park board meets

Clinton County Park Board meeting will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at Clinton County Courthouse 3rd Floor Law Library.