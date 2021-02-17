No CCHD phone bank scheduling this week; locally, cases per 100,000 high, but active cases trending down

WILMINGTON — There will be no phone bank this Friday scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the week of Feb. 22 with the Clinton County Health District.

The CCHD announced that COVID-19 vaccination slots are already full with previously scheduled vaccinations for:

• Board of Developmental Disabilities — 2nd-dose vaccinations rescheduled due to this week’s inclement weather

• Senior age 70 and older — 2nd-dose vaccinations for those who had their first doses on Feb. 4-5 by the CCHD

• K-12 school staff — 1st-dose vaccinations in Clinton County schools

Individuals interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations may visit Ohio’s Vaccine Provider webpage to find other vaccine providers — the page is updated as new providers become available — at https://vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov .

Individuals age 70 and older vaccinated with their 1st doses Feb. 4-5 by the CCHD will begin receiving calls from a representative from their office to remind you of your appointment date and time for your 2nd dose.

On Feb. 1, K-12 school staff became eligible to receive vaccinations. There is a separate vaccine allocation for K-12 school staff, and school staff should contact their school administrators for more information about their vaccination timeline.

On Feb. 15, some individuals with specific medical conditions qualified for vaccine. These individuals should contact their treating medical providers for guidance as many of these providers have affiliations with hospitals that receive vaccine.

Clinton Co. trends

The State of Ohio on Tuesday posted new statistics which shows that Clinton County ranks second-highest of 88 counties in number of cases per 100,000 population.

Clinton County — with a total population of about 42,000 — has 571.9 cases per 100,000 population, second only to Brown County’s 697.6. Next are Pike County, 500.5; Muskingum, 498.8; Highland, 479.6; Athens, 477.6; Adams, 469.3; and Hamilton, 468.5.

However, Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer told the News Journal Wednesday, “The number I watch is the number of Active Cases and how that compares from week to week. We are at about 320 Active Cases over the last week, down from a high in mid-December of nearly 800 Active Cases.

“We are trending in a good direction right now and everyone needs to keep up the great work with those things that prevent the spread of COVID: masking, distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick.”

Warren County has 451.4 per 100,000; Fayette 427.7; and Greene 410.8.

More info

For more information on Ohio’s phased approach to deliver COVID vaccine, visit http://bit.ly/3psmhGr .

For more information, please visit our website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict and for the latest updates, follow the CCHD on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

