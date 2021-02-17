UPDATED FROM WCSO: Attempted murder charge against man who shot at deputy

WARREN COUNTY — Warren County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Wednesday filed a charge of felony 1 attempted murder and a charge of felony 1 felonious assault against 56-year-old Lance C. Runion of 7831 Hunt Club Drive, Deerfield Township, for his role in the shooting attack against Deputy Sara Vaught on Monday, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

“While these initial charges were filed in Mason Municipal Court, we will not rule out additional charges as the investigation continues and moves through the criminal justice system,” the WCSO stated. “There is no change in Runion’s condition; he remains critical but stable and is being treated for several gunshot wounds. Due to his condition we do not know when he will be able to make a court appearance.”

Deputy Vaught was not injured and remains on administrative leave during the investigation.

On Monday at 6:51 p.m. Warren County deputies were dispatched to 7831 Hunt Club Drive, Deerfield Township for a well-being check. After several minutes of repeated attempts to check the welfare of the resident, the front door opened and gunfire erupted when the suspect shot at a deputy sheriff standing on the front porch, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Vaught immediately returned fire, striking the suspect several times, the WCSO reported.

Deputies on scene secured the residence and began performing lifesaving measures on the suspect.

Runion https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_Lance-C-Runion.jpg Runion