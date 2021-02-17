Sentences handed down in Clinton Co. Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 8, 2021 and Feb. 12, 2021:

• Donnie Sizemore, 51, of Blanchester, trespassing, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, marijuana possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $1,400, assessed $810 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fictitious registration, and two driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charges were dismissed. Sizemore was acquitted of a receiving stolen property charge.

• Zachary Lynch, 20, of Clarksville, reckless operation, domestic violence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Lynch must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Lynch must also not use alcohol or drugs of abuse while his domestic violence case is pending. Sentencing for the domestic violence charge has been stayed. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Randall Lynch, 53, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Lynch must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I. charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Derek Riggleman, 27, of New Vienna, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Riggleman must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-under the influence and failure to control were dismissed.

• Tevin Marshall, 20, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, going 85 in a 55 mph speed zone, going 74 in a 55 mph speed zone, driving under suspension, fined $700, assessed $540 court costs. A going 71 in a 55 mph speed zone charge was dismissed.

• Stephanie Maxwell, 23, of Jeffersonville, drug instrument possession, disorderly conduct, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The disorderly conduct charge was amended from an assault charge. Sentencing for the disorderly conduct charge has been stayed.

