Clinton County Port Authority launches new website; focuses on economic development

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority recently launched a new website, created by Golden Shovel Agency, to further strengthen its online presence and the economic growth of the community.

The new site includes county-wide data, information specifically collected for site selectors, and local business resources to serve as a one-stop-shop for companies considering new investment or expansion in Clinton County.

“We intended for this site to showcase opportunities throughout the county, along with resources for our business community,” said Jennifer Klus Ekey, CCPA Economic Development Director. “The organization is pleased to roll out a new economic development website that houses business information and data about Clinton County, along with available sites and buildings.”

Historically, Clinton County did not have a website dedicated to economic development opportunities. The CCPA pursued a resource that would capitalize on the many assets of the community, by sharing information with businesses looking to grow or relocate.

This new website is a key component of the Port Authority’s marketing efforts and will help it achieve goals related to facilitating site selection and informing current residents and businesses.

Golden Shovel Agency is a national economic development communications firm recognized for its award-winning design and expertise in business and workforce attraction.

“Working with Golden Shovel has been great. The process is well managed and organized; we really liked all the features that we could incorporate into the website and think it gives us maximum flexibility as an organization,” Klus Ekey said.

“Working with the Clinton County Port Authority team has been a treat for us. We look forward to seeing all the great things they will accomplish with the help of this new resource,” said Aaron Brossoit, CEO of Golden Shovel Agency.

The new website is at https://www.chooseclintoncountyoh.org .

About the CCPA

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts. Designated by the county, city and the CIC as the lead economic development agency for the county, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to the area.

It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space, and was named the Best Airport in Ohio in 2020. The Port Authority was recognized as one of Ohio’s Best Workplaces in 2020. Learn more at ChooseClintonCountyOH.org .

Focuses on economic development