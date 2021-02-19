WC’s Diversity in Action to present Part 2 of ‘Red, Black and Blue’ community discussion

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s Diversity in Action (DNA) organization is hosting the second part of a community discussion addressing multiple perspectives of the Red Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 on Facebook Live.

The initial event, held in November, laid the groundwork in presenting a forum that seeks to find a common ground and welcomes all perspectives on these often-contentious movements.

The virtual event will feature three returning panelists, Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens; Dale Fulton, a 1993 WC alumnus and member of the Cincinnati Fire Department; and Bomani Moyenda, a member of the Black Lives Matter Movement in the Miami Valley. Also, Wilmington Police Officer Tyler Alsop, an African American, will join the discussion.

While WC students, faculty and staff can attend the event in person, the College’s COVID-19 restrictions require that those interested from the greater community access the live feed at facebook.com/wcmulticulturalaffairs .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_RedBlackBlue-2.jpg

Diversity in Action discussion continues