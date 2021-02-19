WC free tax prep reaches capacity

Wilmington College’s free tax preparation program has reached capacity and is no longer accepting clients.

Allen Beatty, professor of accounting, supervises the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at the College. He said the pandemic resulted in several local and area free tax prep services for residents of low and moderate income not opening at all this year, which has placed an added demand for WC’s VITA service.

“Our site has cannot accept any more appointments,” he said. “Our students will only be able to serve those residents whose appointments currently are confirmed. We’re sorry we cannot accommodate the many other persons who tried to schedule our service.”

