MHA to hold ‘It’s My Life’ program in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Mental Health America (MHA) of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio will launch a 12-week “It’s My Life” session in Clinton County starting Thursday, Feb. 25.

It will run on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jen’s Deli in downtown Wilmington. To qualify, participants must be receiving SPMI mental health services through an approved provider. SPMI stands for Severe and Persistent Mental Illness (for example, a diagnosis such as bi-polar, schizophrenia, etc.).

In the interest of advancing recovery and improving the lives of individuals with serious mental illness, Mental Health America National implemented an innovative intervention called “It’s My Life: Social Self-Directed Care.”

The intervention program combines the evidence-based practices of Peer Support and Psychiatric Rehabilitation and the emerging best practices of Self-Directed Care and Life Coaching into an integrated skill and support strategy to help people build networks of friends and intimate relationships, according to an MHA media release.

Participants are accompanied on their recovery journeys by trained Life Coaches (Peers Recovery Supporters) who help them bridge the gap to a larger social world. Ultimately, this project assists the participants in setting and reaching social and personal goals.

With funding from the Mental Health Recovery Board serving Warren and Clinton Counties, MHA of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio began the program in November 2020 and it has enjoyed success, the release stated.

If interested, please contact Ashley Bailey, Program Coordinator, at abailey@mhankyswoh.org or 513-721-2910.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_mha_paint.jpg