Westboro Road closing today for bridge replacement

JEFFERSON TWP. — The closing of Westboro Road for a bridge replacement took place on Monday (Feb. 22). It was originally scheduled to begin last week, but was delayed due to the inclement weather, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between US 68 and Nicely Road in Jefferson Township. The last address accessible from the north (US 68) is 97 Westboro Road and the last address accessible from the south (Nicely Road) is 208 Westboro Road.

The project is anticipated to take six months, weather permitting.

