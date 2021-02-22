Wilmington College names dean’s list students

WILMINGTON — A number of local students have been named to the Dean’s List at Wilmington College for the Fall 2020 semester.

To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full-time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Local students honored include:

Wilmington

Trevor Alexander, 4.0; Bradeanna Arehart; Brittany Barnett; Sabrina Bowman; Shadrach Brausch; Cheyenne Brown, 4.0; Montgomery Carpenter; Cyan DeBoard; Pedro Escobedo; Bridgette Faros; Haley Fouch, 4.0; Kyra France; Logan Frazier; Hannah Gaines; Brittany Gregory; Parker Gunkel; Tiara Harris; Alyssa Hickey; Katie Hughes; Mekenzie Jones; Emily Kelly, 4.0; Alyssa McCune; Caden McKay; Caitlin Miner; Kylie Miracle; Savannah Morgan; Katherine Persson; Michael Plymire; Tristan Reiley, 4.0; Hanna Satterfield; Alana Smith, 4.0; Kelsey Smith; Jordan Snarr; Alixandra South; Alyssa Storer, 4.0; Melanie Taylor; Hunter Toller; Julia Tolliver, 4.0; Tyler Wells; Paige Wood; Teiara Saling; Haley Conley.

Blanchester

Clayton Boyd, 4.0; Alexis Byrd; Jasper Damewood, 4.0; Casey Meyer, 4.0; Allison Pucket; William Rannells; Samuel Reinhart, 4.0; Lydia Shelton, 4.0; Brittney Smith, 4.0; Eliana Tacoronte.

Clarksville

Hannah Armstrong; Luke Chappie; Allison Houseman, 4.0; Lillian Lentine; Destiny Martin; Emily Rager, 4.0; Abigail Zimmerman.

New Vienna

Kaitlin Armstrong, 4.0; Aidan Henson, 4.0; Hannah Thirey, 4.0.

Sabina

Chloe Mason, 4.0; Shelby Michael; Triston Moore, 4.0; Shelby Williams, 4.0; Matthew Younker.

