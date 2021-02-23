CMES students, CMH staff: ‘Note’ that they’re all pretty special

WILMINGTON — Jacque Proctor’s kindergarten class at Clinton-Massie Elementary School delivered in a big way when they recently provided snacks for the entire Clinton Memorial Hospital team.

The class set a goal to collect 100 quarters to donate as part of their 100th Day of School celebration. Students did chores and jobs at home to earn the quarters to donate. With the quarters collected, they decided to purchase snacks for CMH employees as a way to thank them for their hard work throughout the pandemic.

CMH employees were blown away by the kindness and generosity of the students. Reading all their words of encouragement and taking in all their beautiful art brought smiles to everyone’s face.

As we approach the one-year mark of the pandemic, we can all agree that it’s been an extraordinary time. We are extremely proud of our employees who have continued to deliver outstanding care, despite these circumstances.

Thank you to Mrs. Proctor’s class for making a whole lot of healthcare workers feel pretty special.

Clinton-Massie teacher (and Wilmington High School grad) Jacque Proctor and CMH Senior Director Matt Gunderman. Submitted photos