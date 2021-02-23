CCSO reports: Arrests include drugs found; more fraud incidents

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 21-year-old Martinsville male for allegedly obstructing official business and drug abuse instrument possession at 5:53 p.m. on Feb. 18. According to the report, deputies responded to South High Street in Martinsville in reference to a male subject with knives. The report does not indicate knives were found, but a syringe was allegedly found.

• Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington male for allegedly resisting arrest at 12:03 a.m. on Feb. 14 at a residence on Hulse Street in Sabina/Richland Township. The report indicates drugs may have been in use. The report does not specify why deputies responded to the area.

• At 12:25 a.m. on Feb. 17, deputies located suspected narcotics after conducting a traffic stop around Nunn and Xenia Avenue in Wilmington/Union Township. A 23-year-old Wilmington male was listed as the suspect. No further details were listed.

• At 11:23 a.m. on Feb. 16, a 37-year-old Blanchester/Jefferson Township male reported his silver 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 truck stolen from the 1800 block of Frazier Road in Midland between Feb. 2 and 16.

• The Sheriff’s Office received 16 identity fraud reports over the last week. The victims’ age range was 29 to 83. Individuals who believe their identity was stolen and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim can visit unemployment.ohio.gov and click on the “Report Identity Theft” button and follow the guidance for individuals. This includes three steps: 1. Complete the reporting form; 2. File your taxes with IRS guidance; 3. Protect your identity. If you don’t have online access, you can call (833) 658-0394.

