CCHD sets next phone bank for ages 65+

Clinton County Health District, OHIO

Announces Next Phone Bank For COVID-19 Vaccinations

Scheduling for Ages 65 Years Old and Older

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will host its next phone bank to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those individuals 65 years old and older. On Friday, Feb. 26, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., Clinton County residents may call 937-382-3829, option 0 (zero) for appointments for the week of March 1. Please note:

• Do not leave a message, we will be unable to return your call.

• If you do not reach a staff member, please hang up and call again.

• If you or your loved one is not age 65 and older, please do not call for an appointment. Doing so takes away resources to serve those that are not comfortable using computer technology.

• The phone bank may close prior to 1 p.m. if all 500 available slots are filled before 1 p.m.

CCHD will be providing the Pfizer brand vaccine for these appointments. The Pfizer brand of vaccine is a 2-dose series given approximately 21 days apart and requires a special ultra-cold freezer to store safely. The Board of Clinton County Commissioners used CARES funding to purchase this equipment.

If you are unable to get an appointment with the CCHD, you may visit Ohio’s Vaccine Provider webpage to find other vaccine providers. This page of providers is updated as new providers become available, not only in Clinton County but also throughout Ohio at https://vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ .

Ohio Phase 1B Specific Medical Conditions – On Feb. 15, some Ohioans born with or who have early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood, which put them at a higher risk for adverse outcomes due to COVID-19, became eligible for vaccination in Ohio. These individuals should contact their treating medical providers for guidance as many of these providers have affiliations with hospitals that receive vaccine. The Ohio Department of Health has also encouraged those treating medical providers to reach out to their patients with these specific medical conditions. For a list of those eligible early childhood onset conditions visit: coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/vaccine/phase_1b_medical.pdf .

For more information, please visit our website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict. For the latest updates, follow us on our social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

