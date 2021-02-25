Rocky Fork teen victim identified; coroner says ODNR officer appeared to have heart issue

HILLSBORO — The female victim in a Tuesday fatal accident at Rocky Fork Lake has been identified as 16-year-old Kearia R. Scott of Hillsboro, according to Highland County Coroner M.D. Jeff Beery.

Beery said he has not made a ruling on the cause of Scott’s death, but that it appears to have been by drowning.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore, 38, of Clarksville, also died at the scene of the accident when he entered the water in an attempt to find Scott.

Beery said it appears that Lagore had a heart issue.

Lagore, was a 15-year veteran of the ODNR, the agency stated. He was based at Caesar Creek Lake State Park in Warren County and resided in Clinton County.

Lagore is survived by his wife, Michelle, his two young sons, and his K-9 partner, Sarge.

At approximately 6:26 p.m. Tuesday, the Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District in the Highland County Rainsboro station was dispatched to the area of South Lakeshore Drive for two subjects that had fallen through the ice and were in immediate peril.

A boy, age 13, was able to self-rescue from the ice and water; he was transported by ground to Highland District Hospital with hypothermia present.

At approximately 10:47 p.m., the divers located a point of interest on their sonar equipment and divers entered the 36-degree water at 10:53 p.m. Kearia Scott’s body was removed from the water at 11 p.m.

