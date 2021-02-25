Choice of electric providers: Clinton Countians to receive ‘Community Electric Aggregation Notification’ letter

WILMINGTON — Clinton County residents are being given a choice of electric providers through a program called electric aggregation.

Clinton County commissioners work with a broker to find the best rates for electric for Clinton County residents — the company selected for this round is Energy Harbor.

Letters arriving this week are legitimate and sent out under the direction of the county commissioners.

If you want to be part of this electric aggregation program with Energy Harbor, you do not need to do anything.

Residents who choose to stay with their current service provider must opt-out of the new electric aggregation agreement. You may opt-out in three ways:

• Mail — return the enclosed opt-out form

• Phone — Call Energy Harbor at 1-866-636-3749

• Web — Enter your 10-digit opt-out code online at energyharbor.com/opt-out .

To view both pages of a sample letter, visit wnewsj.com.

