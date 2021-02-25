Local Briefs: BOE to meet; Booklovers sets next meeting

Booklovers meeting set

The next meeting of Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4 discussing “The Diplomat’s Wife” by Pam Jenoff.

Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy. New members are welcome. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library. Note: If new COVID-19 restrictions should be in effect by then, current members will be notified by phone that we will not meet.

BOE meeting is slated

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 3 for the purpose of reorganization of the board, and any other business that may come before the board, at the Clinton County Board of Elections Office, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

The board’s regularly scheduled meeting for Wednesday, March 10 at 8:30 a.m. has been cancelled.