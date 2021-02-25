East Clinton sets kindergarten registration

Children turning 5 on or before Sept. 30 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year at East Clinton Local Schools.

At this time we are taking enrollment appointments by calling 937-584-2461. All appointments will take place at the Central Office at 97 Astro Way Sabina, OH 45169.

Required documents to bring with you to your appointment are: an official birth certificate, shot records, Social Security card, proof of residency (current utility bill, rental or lease agreement), parent’s driver’s license (please note — driver’s license can not be used as proof of residency) and any applicable custody papers to complete the registration process.

East Clinton now has online registration that will need to be completed before the day of your child’s registration appointment. You may start the online registration process by going to https://eastclinton-oh.finalforms.com .

Please make sure that you are enrolling your child in the 2021-2022 school year. Please call the Central Office if you have further questions.

Kindergarten registration times are:

• Thursday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you have any questions about kindergarten registration, please call 937-584-2461 or email angela.luttrell@eastclinton.org . Enrollment information can also be located on the district’s website at www.eastclinton.org .

All incoming kindergarten students in East Clinton Local Schools are required to complete a Gesell screening assessment which will take place during the summer before school starts. The schools will be in contact at a later time to schedule this appointment.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_EC-Letter.jpg