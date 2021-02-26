CCHD: Still 130 COVID-19 vaccination appointments available for ages 65+ for next week; call now

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District still has 130 appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations for next week as of 1:30 p.m. Friday. Below are the instructions for calling:

The Clinton County Health District will host its next phone bank to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those individuals 65 years old and older. On Friday, Feb. 26, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., Clinton County residents may call 937-382-3829, option 0 (zero) for appointments for the week of March 1. Please note:

• Do not leave a message, they will be unable to return your call.

• If you do not reach a staff member, please hang up and call again.

• If you or your loved one is not age 65 and older, please do not call for an appointment. Doing so takes away resources to serve those that are not comfortable using computer technology.

• The phone bank may close prior to 1 p.m. if all 500 available slots are filled before 1 p.m.

CCHD will be providing the Pfizer brand vaccine, a 2-dose series given approximately 21 days apart.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_CC-Health-District-7.jpg