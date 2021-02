Wilmington College and CMH gave students T-shirts recognizing their community partnership. It was a great way to welcome students back to campus and reinforce the importance of health and well-being during the pandemic.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_Students-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_StudentStephanieLanceTom-1.jpg Clinton Memorial Hospital including Director of Marketing & Communications Stephanie Butler, left, and CEO Lance Beus, right, partner with Wilmington College to welcome students back to campus. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_StephanieLanceStudents-1.jpg Clinton Memorial Hospital including Director of Marketing & Communications Stephanie Butler, left, and CEO Lance Beus, right, partner with Wilmington College to welcome students back to campus. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com. Submitted photo