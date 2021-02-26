What a week for East Clinton FFA

The East Clinton FFA chapter participated in FFA Week Feb. 22-26.

On Monday, students were to wear pajamas, then on Tuesday it was “Drive your truck or tractor to school day” and/or “Wear your favorite truck/tractor brand clothes.”

Wednesday was titled “Western Wednesday” when the students were to dress in clothes that represent the western style such as jeans, belts and button-up shirts.

On Thursday, the chapter conducted their annual teachers breakfast where they brought in and made breakfast for all the staff at East Clinton. The officers were to wear their officer shirts, while everyone else could wear something to represent FFA such as official dress or FFA apparel.

The group also held its meeting at Highland Lanes to go bowling.

Friday concluded FFA Week when the chapter titled it “Flannel Friday’ and those participating in FFA Week were to wear flannel, then the group completed a community service at the Humane Society.

On Thursday the East Clinton FFA members made and served breakfast to school staff. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_cooking.jpeg On Thursday the East Clinton FFA members made and served breakfast to school staff. The East Clinton FFA Chapter held a variety of activities for FFA Week. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_large-group.jpg The East Clinton FFA Chapter held a variety of activities for FFA Week. Submitted photo