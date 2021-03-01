Community Calendar

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Friday, March 5

• Fish fries presented by Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church continue 4:30-7 p.m. on Fridays — March 5, 12 and 19; carry-out only. Cost is $12 per meal — includes a choice of six fried shrimp, three pieces of fried fish or three pieces of baked fish — and a choice of three of the following sides: potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, green beans and cole slaw; also, homemade dessert for a donation.

Wednesday, March 17

• St. Patrick’s Day Lunch: Bagged lunch includes homemade reuben sandwich, chips, pickle spear, dessert and a drink for $10. Must pre-order by March 12 at 937-382-7170. Proceeds benefit the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center. Pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at the Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave.; delivery available for orders of 5 or more.