East Clinton freshmen display Black History Month projects

Black History Month biographical projects were presented last week by students of East Clinton High School ninth-grade English Language Arts teacher Sarah Sodini. Students chose to research a person who had a significant impact on U.S. culture or history.

East Clinton High School student Denver Day’s project for Black History Month was on Jackie Robinson. Robinson broke through baseball’s color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers when he became the first African American to play baseball in the major leagues, where black athletes previously were shut out from team rosters.

Austin Alloy’s project was about track star Jesse Owens.

Elizabeth Seba-Mixtega’s project was on Dr. Charles Drew.

Payton Spurlock’s Black History Month project was on Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler.

Kelsi Pierson’s project for Black History Month was on Sojourner Truth.