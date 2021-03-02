History in the making: 104-year-old receives COVID-19 vaccination; CCHD receives its first J&J vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not require storage in an ultra-cold freezer; it can be refrigerated.

The Clinton County Health District received its first shipment of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine — 300 doses — on Tuesday morning.

Maxine Kuhns, who is 104 years young (to be 105 in a few weeks), on Tuesday became the oldest person to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from the Clinton County Health District. She was there with her daughter, Sharon Patterson. The vaccine was administered by Pam Daniel. Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer reported Tuesday morning that the CCHD is vaccinating its largest group yet — at least 360 people age 65 and up at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center.