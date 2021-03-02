Clinton County real estate transfers

This list of recent real estate transfers within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Joyce Huston Perez and Gustavo Jr. to Gustavo Perez, 102 Fawn Lane in Blanchester, no sales amount.

Christina Culberson Gordon (formerly known as Christina Culberson Knox) to Dachshund Investments LLC, 168 South Broadway Street and a Cherry Street property both in Blanchester, $45,000.

Samuel M. and Cynthia A. Morgan to Stephen A. Morgan and Courtney P. Morgan, 0 (zero) Hiney Road in Liberty Township, no sales amount.

Tax East Ohio LLC to Tax Ease Funding 2016-1-REO LLC, 147 West Main Street in New Vienna, no sales amount.

Tax East Ohio LLC to Tax Ease Funding 2016-1-REO LLC, 21 Church Street in New Vienna, no sales amount.

Charlotte A. Satterthwaite and Cynthia J. Burgess to Charlotte A. Satterthwaite and Larry Satterthwaite, State Route 73 property in Chester Township, no sales amount.

Charlotte A. Satterthwaite and Cynthia J. Burgess to Cynthia J. Burgess, 5465 State Route 73 in Chester Township, no sales amount.

Tax East Ohio LLC to Tax Ease Funding 2016-1-REO LLC, a West Road property in Clark Township, no sales amount.

Brian and Marita Lukey to Nolan E. and Kristina R. Geise, 1874 New Burlington Road in Liberty Township, $515,000.

Edward M. and Amy L. Zaremba to Thomas L. and Leslie Ford, 415 Short Road in Clark Township, $233,500.

Joshua Parker and Kate M. Wallace to Joshua Parker, 1996 Laymon Road in Green Township, no sales amount.

William L. Olds to Kimberly D. Olds, 60 West Elm Street in Sabina, no sales amount.

Larry W. Parker to Zachary T. Billinovich, 9384 Routes 22 and 3 West in Vernon Township, $152,500.

Mary Eleanor Harris and Todd Eric Joyce to Mary Eleanor Harris, 1594 W. Wayne Road and another property on Wayne Road both in Union Township, no sales amount.

Paul J. Heal trustee of the Trust Agreement of Paul J. Heal and Doris A. Heal trustee to Kmktabe Family LTD Partnership, 1539 Accommodation Road in Washington Township, and 10 other Accommodation Road properties in either Washington or Union Townships, $2 million.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Thomas William Silverstrim and Szu-Chia Tsai, 139 South Wood Street in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Caldwell LTFT ½ interest and Caldwell LT ½ interest to Seth E. and Jessica D. Caldwell, 1780 State Route 28 in Washington Township, $85,000.

Sarah M. and Shane R. Stewart to Andrew M. and Rachel M. Ellison, 10003 State Route 730 in Vernon Township, $460,000.

Peggy K. Hampson to Kyle A. Howard and Timothy C. Howard and Amy M. Howard, 373 East Locust Street in Wilmington, $132,500.

