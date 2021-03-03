CCSO reports: Stolen vehicle probed

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 6:36 a.m. on Feb. 23, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Oak Grove Road in Lynchburg/Clark Township regarding a vehicle parked in the roadway. According to the report, the vehicle was a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon that was spray-painted black. The vehicle was discovered to be stolen from a 35-year-old Cincinnati male. Deputies collected a cigarette butt found inside as evidence. The report indicates arson may have been an offense committed along with receiving stolen property, but it doesn’t specify what damage had been done.

• At 9:47 a.m. on Feb. 26, deputies conducted a traffic stop around South Beechgrove and Ogden Road in Adams Township. According to the report, a subject provided false information, and suspected narcotics were located.

• At 1:46 p.m. on Feb. 24, a 72-year-old Clarksville male reported his .32-caliber handgun was stolen between the reporting date and November 2020. The gun was stolen at the victim’s residence at the 600 block of State Route 132 in Clarksville.

• At 11:22 a.m. on Feb. 23, a business located on Gilliam Road in Union Township reported they received a bad check from a 36-year-old Arcanum female.

• Deputies received 15 identity fraud reports in the past week. The ages of the victims range from 29 to 69. One victim advised they received a fraudulent letter from the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

