Throwback Thursday: Champions of work

These are some highlights from the News Journal on March 4, 1959:

National headlines

• ‘Pioneer Satellite Approaches Moon’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Pioneer IV, America’s most spectacular entry yet in the cold war space rivalry, raced toward the moon today in a path that appeared certain to put it in orbit around the sun. … Scientists had reckoned earlier that the 13-pound cone would pass the moon at 2 p.m. today, coming within 35,000 miles of it.”

• ‘No Nevada Divorce Debbie tells Eddie’

“HOLLYWOOD (AP) — Debbie Reynolds has told Eddie Fisher she won’t consent to a Nevada divorce because of their children. Fisher is believed to be seeking a Nevada divorce — which can be obtained in six weeks — presumably so he can wed Elizabeth Taylor.”

Locally

• ‘570 Homes Announced For Wilmington; Shopping Center Planned For City’s South Side’

“Within the next 90 days ground will be broken here for a $7 million housing development and shopping center. The site is 132 acres on Route 68 at the south corporation line of the city, known as Edgewood Farms.

“The farm has been purchased by Loving Bros., Inc. of Columbus. Seller was Dr. W.L. and Dorothy Regan. The price was in excess of $200,000. Charles Loving, secretary of the firm, said he plans to construct 480 homes in the $11,000 to $13,000 range. He described the project as community-type with ‘park areas, a community house and swimming pool included’. The housing units, all FHA-approved, will be one and 1 1/2-story three and four bedrooms, with and without basements.

“The program was timed ‘to coincide with the arrival off the Strategic Air Command personnel at Clinton County Air Force base in 1960’.”

• Wilmington College’s basketball team finished the season with a 12-7 record, bringing to a close the careers of George Morton, Carlos Hamilton and Olen McAllister. Morton led the team with a 12.3 scoring average and Hamilton led the Quakers in total rebounds. Charlie Pritchard led in field goal and free throw percentage.

• Wilmington Hurricane cagers named All South Central League were Dave Nared on the first team and Gary Vance on the second team, with honorable mention to Keith Gregory and Jim Kidd.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was Rosalind Russell in “Auntie Mame” as well as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Shirley MacLaine in “Some Came Running.”

Champion Bridge Workers about 1880. Among those shown are: fourth from left standing is Joe Merrimam; seated on a box with hat on is Mr. Moore, who ran the foundry; at the platform at right is Linneas Ellis. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_8-Champion-Bridge-Workers.jpg Champion Bridge Workers about 1880. Among those shown are: fourth from left standing is Joe Merrimam; seated on a box with hat on is Mr. Moore, who ran the foundry; at the platform at right is Linneas Ellis. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center