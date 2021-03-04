CCHD taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 60+; also childcare providers, law enforcement, funeral providers; and those with certain medical conditions

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District is scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination appointments in accordance with Ohio’s eligibility requirements for the week of March 8. This currently includes those individuals 60 years old and older, those in certain occupations, and those with certain qualifying medical conditions.

Ohio Phase 1C Occupations – On Thursday, March 4, certain occupations become eligible to receive COVID vaccine. If you fall within one of these eligible categories, please reach out to your employer/agency head. Your employer/agency head should then contact the CCHD.

Many of those organizations have already provided the CCHD with information of those who are eligible and are currently being scheduled/vaccinated. Those eligible occupations include some childcare service providers in Ohio’s Professional Registry, funeral services, and law enforcement/corrections officers.

Ohio Specific Qualifying Medical Conditions – Some individuals with specific medical conditions now qualify for vaccine. For a list of those conditions visit: https://bit.ly/3psmhGr .

How to Pre-register – Eligible Clinton County residents may pre-register in two ways, online OR by phone, as we continue to accommodate our citizens not comfortable with electronic technology:

1. Online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C19VaxSurvey

2. Phone: 937-382-3829 and follow the message prompts.

The CCHD will continue to not take a “wait list” when all available slots are full. The online survey and the phone pre-registration will be cleared from week to week. Individuals are registering at multiple vaccine provider locations and this allows the opportunity to refresh our pre-registration to serve more individuals.

Please visit our website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict .

